32 Texas Cities With Food In Their Name That Will Leave You Hangry

Reading through these Texas town names will leave you craving something to eat, possibly craving something named after one of these towns that were named after food!

Texas covers 268,597 square miles. Yes, it's a big state home to approximately 1,798 cities (Texas Demographics) along with hundreds of additional unincorporated municipalities and towns. With that many city and town names, founders had to be pretty creative when it came to naming their city.

I grew up in a city called Grand Prairie, Texas in the Dallas/Ft. Worth metroplex, I learned that Grand Prairie earned its name after it was changed by the railroad company from Dechman to Grand Prairie in 1877 because the railroad ran through the flat prairie land.

It's interesting to learn how cities and towns earned their names. When you look at all the city and town names in Texas you can see a commonality of several towns being named after food. There are a few cities and towns here in East Texas with food names: Elkhart, Fruitvale, Grapeland and Berryville.

There are other communities in Texas that are named after foods like Bacon, Noodle, and Oatmeal, but they've been left off this list because they are no longer towns, just an area of Texas named after a food. You could look at the list of Texas city names and come up with other lists, like Texas town names that would make your inner teenage self giggle! Yes, we've done that list too and we'll feature it again after these Texas towns that are going to leave you hungry because of their name!

