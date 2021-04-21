4 Million Dollars of Meth Found In Cucumber Pickles Headed to TX

Get our free mobile app

This ain't your grandma's recipe for pickles.

Authorities in Texas have seized over four million dollars worth of crystal methamphetamine hidden within a large shipment of cucumber pickles making its way from Mexico into Texas.

Here is the scoop.

On April 17th, Customs and Border Protection at the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge, which is located in the Lower Rio Grande Valley, discovered a tractor-trailer carrying the cucumbers and illegal drugs from Mexico into Texas when CBP asked to further investigate the trailer. According to a report from CBSDFW, authorities found 114 packages of meth that weighed around 217 pounds.

Here is what the Port Director Had to Say About the Bust

CBSDFW's report offered this from Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, “This substantial quantity of hard narcotics will not make its final destination in the United States,” said Port Director Rodriguez, for the Port of Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas further added, “This interdiction reinforces our officers’ role in advancing CBP’s border security mission by preventing dangerous drugs from entering and negatively impacting our communities.”

The Pharr Bridge estimated wait time for trailers and commercial vehicles in an hour due to COVID restrictions, so it was a slow process to cross and unfortunately for the driver, who authorities say was promptly arrested, it gave CBP agents enough time to decide to investigate the haul.

Sadly, all those cucumber pickles were likely destroyed before grandma could have even started a water boil.

If you are interested, you can watch the activity at the Pharr Bridge in real-time here.