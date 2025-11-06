Listen, I love over-priced ammunition and Bass Pro hats in every imaginable color, too, but apparently not as much as these dudes. They lost their minds over them. Perhaps the wildest part of this melee is that no arrests were made.

The good news, everyone escaped the Bass Pro Shop Grand Opening in Odessa, TX, without being arrested. The bad news is that there were definitely bruises, maybe a swollen lip or two, and possibly a few traumatized children.

Brawl At Texas Bass Pro Shop Grand Opening

The men who started the altercation were issued a criminal trespass warning by the store and released from the scene. They have been banned from the store, according to police.

After you watch the video, you'll be surprised to learn that no arrests were made, but that's only because all parties involved declined to pursue criminal charges. I wonder if bystanders could press charges? I'll have to look into that.

According to this report, police were called to the Bass Pro on East Highway 191 just before 3 p.m. after a disturbance was reported. During the investigation, police say an argument began between two men in line for the restroom. "The dispute quickly became a physical altercation that ultimately involved multiple people."

Over the bathroom? I mean, if you gotta go, you gotta go. But it's not like it was a Buc-ee's bathroom. Now, that's a bathroom I'd square off over. Perhaps the best part of the tweet was the caption, "Who the heck fights at a Bass Pro Shop? Come on, Odessa." Okay, it's time. Let's take a gander at this fight:

Seriously, c'mon now, Odessa. We can do better.

TikTok TikTok loading...