So important question here, my fellow Texans, have you ever wondered why your Dr Pepper comes in different-shaped bottles? There's a surprisingly simple reason for this. How about we find out?

Maybe you guzzle down your DP so fast that you never even realized the multiple shapes of the Texas native soda before. But, regardless, why are Dr Pepper bottles sometimes shaped like a Pepsi product, and other times shaped like Coca-Cola? The reason often comes down to the region of Texas where you bought it.

Why Dr Pepper Bottles Are Different Shapes

Unlike many popular soda flavors, Dr Pepper is neither Coke nor Pepsi; it is its own unique brand. Did you know that? The popular drink is owned by Keurig Dr Pepper, which means that it is actually the main competitor to both soda giants, despite being sold alongside each in restaurants.

Well, actually, it doesn't just come in two bottle shapes. Die-hard Dr Pepper drinkers know that the drink actually comes in THREE different bottles. The reason for this is simple: it's because the soda is currently being bottled in three different companies' plants.

Dr Pepper bottles can vary by region because Keurig Dr Pepper has licensing agreements with both Coca-Cola and Pepsi bottlers, meaning you'll find Dr Pepper in bottles that resemble those of either company, or even in bottles branded specifically by Keurig Dr Pepper

How 'bout that. It's because both Coca-Cola and Pepsi bottle Dr Pepper. Therefore, depending on the distribution license of the region of Texas you live in or are visiting, you're more likely to have one or the other. And this holds across the country. Not just in Texas.

How popular is Dr Pepper? It's grown so big that in late 2024, it overtook Pepsi as the second most popular soda in the United States; Coca-Cola remains number one in market share.

