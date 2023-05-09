42 Felony Arrests Were Made Cinco de Mayo Week In Gregg County

Get our free mobile app

The fist full week of May was a pretty busy one for law enforcement throughout Gregg County, Texas. Especially since there was a lot of partying and celebrating going on last Friday in honor of Cinco de Mayo. Quite a few margaritas and Coronas were tossed back and that unfortunately led to some bad decisions by some revelers who ultimately found themselves behind bars.

If you're going to go out and celebrate Cinco de Mayo, a big game, a milestone birthday or just getting together with friends, you have to remember to designate a driver to stay sober, call a ride-share service to take you home, or call a cab or someone to get you home, because if you get behind the wheel buzzed and drive, it's quite possible you could end up behind bars or in a worse position, hurting yourself or someone else on the road.

If this happens to you and you get pulled over and arrested for DWI, things can spiral out of control quickly especially if you have anything illegal in your vehicle or on your person. It happened to several people this past weekend in Longview, Kilgore, and White Oak.

There were around 135 people processed into the Gregg County jail last week after being arrested somewhere in Gregg County and more than 40 of them have been charged with at least one felony charge. The individuals charged are presumed innocent until convicted of a crime in a court of law. All arrestees featured below are charged with at least one felony offense. Whether that felony is a state jail felony or up to a capital felony. Some individuals were also being held on an INS or US Marshal detainer.

