42 People Were Recently Arrested In Gregg County On At Least One Felony Charge

East Texans are looking forward to celebrating and relaxing during this upcoming three-day weekend. Many of us will be off on Monday for Memorial Day, however, there will be those that have to work. Among those who will have to work the holiday weekend will be law enforcement agencies throughout Gregg County, Texas.

The men and women in blue will be out on the streets doing what they can to make East Texas a safer place for all of us. They'll be on patrol and looking out for drunk drivers, those causing mischief, those selling and distributing illegal drugs, and responding to calls for domestic abuse and various other reasons.

Not only will city officers and sheriff deputies be on patrol, but so will the highway patrol and game wardens, who'll be on area lakes making sure that everyone is enjoying themselves on the lake and that there are enough life jackets on a boat for each passenger and that the boat operator hasn't been drinking and driving the boat.

Some people, though, 'll be contemplating their actions from the past week and worrying about upcoming court dates and how they'll pay for their fines. The following people were arrested recently in Gregg County and booked into the Gregg County Jail on at least one felony charge.

All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Others that are featured may have been detained on a US Marshall or immigration detainer.

Whatever you end up doing this Memorial Day weekend, have fun doing it safely.

