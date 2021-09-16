42 Texas Kids Reported Missing In August, 7 Are Under Age Of 14

Get our free mobile app

This is the time of the year that kids should be in school getting an education, but for some Texas kids, that's just not the case because they are considered missing.

During the month of August 2021, 42 children between the ages of birth to 18 went missing from Texas. These children are not at home with their parents right now as they should be. The families with these missing children are hurting, aching and wondering where their child is because they're not home right now.

AMBER Alerts Get Issued

In some, but not all, cases, AMBER Alerts are issued for missing children, especially if they've been abducted. Messages get pushed to cell phones, TxDOT highway message boards, electronic billboards and of course social media in an attempt to locate this child.

According to the National Center For Missing & Exploited Children, children from all across Texas have been reported missing. In the month of August, children from East Texas cities like Marshall and Athens, to the smallest towns of Blooming Grove in Navarro County, which is my grandfather's hometown, to the big cities of Dallas, San Antonio and Houston reported missing children.

If You've Seen These Children Please Call Law Enforcement

After looking at the faces of these missing children, if you recognize any of them or find them to be a bit familiar, no matter how small the detail is, please call your local law enforcement office. That small detail could be the one break that investigators are looking for to solve this missing person's case and to bring them back to their family.

