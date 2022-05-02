43 People Had A Memorable And Unplanned Trip To The Gregg Co. Jail Last Weekend

Get our free mobile app

When it comes to our weekend activities, the majority of East Texans will have a great time doing whatever it is they do. Whether they're chilling with friends at home, at a restaurant, at the lake, or they could be catching up on some projects around the house or just relaxing, they're usually uneventful and go by without incident.

While the majority of us are enjoying those uneventful weekends, there is a small percentage of the population that ends up having a pretty eventful weekend. Thanks to their actions, some will usually end up in some kind of conversation with law enforcement, and often times by the end of the conversation they're wearing a pair of handcuffs, being placed in a patrol cruiser, and taken to the Gregg County Jail.

For various reasons, that is what happened to 43 people in Gregg County this past weekend. While law enforcement was out doing their job, they encountered some citizens doing things they weren't supposed to be doing and ended up having to give them a free ride to jail.

The following people were booked into the Gregg County Jail this past weekend for the following violations:

driving while intoxicated

aggravated kidnapping

possession of a controlled substance

criminal trespass

evading arrested

possession of marijuana

terroristic threat of family violence

theft of property

abandonment/child endangerment

forgery

unauthorized possession of IDs

no drivers license

public intoxication

As with any suspect, they are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. Some of the suspects featured in the gallery below have since posted bond and are once again out on the streets of Gregg County while others are still behind bars.

