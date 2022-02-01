When we see a number pop up on our phones with an area code we don't recognize, we're not going to answer that call. We know it's most likely some kind of telemarketer or scam call or someone wanting to add a warranty to our car. In most of East Texas, with the exception of some deep East Texas counties, the area code is 903. This thing is, though, Tyler and East Texas has a second area code that is starting to get some use.

It was 1990 when most of East Texas switched from a 214 area code to the 903 area code. The 214 area code moved to areas in the Dallas - Fort Worth Metroplex. No big deal since we didn't have to use an area code when dialing locally, just the three digit pre-fix and the last four numbers of the phone number. Then around 2003, I remember we had to make a big switch to using the area code before dialing any number.

I remember getting on the air and making reminders from time to time that this switch was upcoming. What I didn't realize was the other part of the switch to dialing 903 all of the time, Tyler and East Texas received an additional area code of 430.

I'll be honest, I either didn't know this, or just forgot this bit of information all together, because I was blown away when I was talking with a co-worker last week and he brought up the 430 area code of a new client that had begun advertising with us. I mentioned that listeners may be turned off to that number because it's not local. He said it is a local number but it's just getting around to being used in the area.

I looked it up and sure enough, Tyler and East Texas has a second area code of 430.

It covers the following counties:

Anderson

Bowie

Camp

Cass

Cherokee

Delta

Franklin

Gregg

Harrison

Henderson

Hopkins

Hunt

Kaufman

Marion

Morris

Panola

Rains

Rusk

Smith

Titus

Upshur

Van Zandt

Wood

In The Village at Cumberland Park, a lot of those businesses now have phone numbers with a 430 area code. Cell phone providers are starting to hand new numbers with the 430 area code, too.

So yeah, I, along with probably a lot of you, were today years old when learning that Tyler and East Texas has a second area code.

