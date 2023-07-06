Get our free mobile app

As we celebrated our nation's independence and birthday this past holiday weekend with family, friends, cookouts, time at the lake, and some fireworks, there were some in Smith County Texas celebrating it by taking a trip to the Smith County Jail.

Most events and gatherings within the county were peaceful and went off smoothly, but there were others that got a bit out of hand, and law enforcement had to be called in to restore the peace in some cases some offenders ended up being arrested on various charges. Not all those arrested though had ties to a gathering, some criminals committed crimes on their own.

Crime, it's just something that will just never go away. Unfortunately, crime is a fact of life that a small portion of our population in East Texas turns to, to survive and as they survive it brings hardship to so many of their victims. We recently wrote an article showcasing the top six crimes that are committed in the Tyler area and a different article showing some thieves having their way with an ATM machine in the Dallas area.

Law enforcement throughout East Texas does not want to arrest individuals, but if a crime is committed by an individual there are consequences that must be paid. During the 4th Of July weekend there were a total of 116 people arrested and booked into the Smith County Jail (Friday, June 30th - Wednesday, July 5th, morning). Of those 116, 47 were charged with at least one felony charge.

All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Some have posted bail and are out of jail at this time while others wait for a bond hearing or court date. Some of the individuals below were detained by Smith County deputies and are being held on a US Marshal, Federal, or Immigration detainer. All information was obtained through an open records request and provided by the Smith County Sheriff's Office.

47 Felony Arrests Made July 4th Weekend In Smith County, Texas (June 30 - July 4, 2023) All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Some have posted bail and are out of jail at this time while others wait for a bond hearing or court date. Some of the individuals below were detained by Smith County deputies and are being held on a US Marshal, Federal, or Immigration detainer. All information was obtained through an open records request and provided by the Smith County Sheriff's Office



