5 East Texas Restaurants With Veteran’s Day Deals

There are several places around East Texas that want to thank a veteran with free or discounted meals on Wednesday, November 11. Don't miss these!

My dad is a Navy veteran, and he never wants any attention or thanks for his service. In fact, he's pretty quick to pass on benefits altogether because he doesn't want to be greedy and wants to leave some good stuff for others who have served. But the deals are meant for ya, Pop! There is something about service members that's incredibly selfless.

There are several East Texas restaurants that want to honor veterans with freebies this week. The Veteran's Administration shares the info about meal deals for service members on Veterans Day so families, caregivers, and survivors can grab some.

5 East Texas Restaurants With Veterans Day Deals

1. Applebee’s – November 11th. Veterans and active-duty military personnel can pick a free meal off of a special limited menu at participating Applebee’s.

2. Chili’s Grill & Bar – November 11th. Veterans and active-duty military personnel can get a free meal at all participating Chili’s Grill and Bar restaurants.

3. IHOP – November 11th, All Active duty, and Reserve Veterans can get free Red, White and Blue pancakes. Veterans with family and friends can also get a make-to-order breakfast which includes a free pancake offer till 7 p.m.

4. Red Lobster – November 11th. Veterans and active-duty military can receive a free appetizer or dessert from a select menu for dine-in only. Be sure to take your military ID.

5. Denny’s – November 12th. Veterans and active duty service members with a valid military ID or DD 214 can get a free Build Your Own Grand Slam from 5 am to noon.

Several other places are offering discounts and freebies too, including Cracker Barrel. Cracker Barrel will donate a $10 Cracker Barrel gift card to Operation Homefront for each Country Fried Turkey Family Meal Basket sold in the month of November. And, on Veterans Day, Cracker Barrel will offer all U.S. military veterans a complimentary slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake for dine-in.

Chances are, you'll be able to find a freebie no matter what kind of grub you're in the mood for on Veterans Day.

You deserve it, veterans! There is no reason to make a veteran cook or pay for a meal on Wednesday, November 11th. Thanks for all you've done, and don't pass up the freebies, okay?