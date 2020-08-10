5 Must Have Items For Distance Learning This Coming Semester

If you are keeping your children at home for the Fall semester and doing distance learning, there are so many have items you need in your home. We will get the basics out of the way:

You will need the items on your child's school supply list. These are the required must haves that each teacher needs their students to have.

Quiet space is a must. If you are unable to have a separate area for your child to learn, then a real good pair of headphones or earbuds are a must that we will cover below.

A laptop and high speed internet is a must. You can find some great laptop deals if you search by price and consumer ratings on places like Amazon. Remember, unless your student is doing graphics or activities that require beefy processing, you don't need to spend a lot to get a great computer. If you can swing it, think about future uses and buy to that if possible.

Desk space goes hand in hand with their learning location. As mentioned above, if you can have a separate area for your student, that is a great way to keep the distractions down and the child engaged. If you can not, then at least have a designated area that can be their desk and classroom.

After you cover the basics, it is then time to look at must have items that will enhance their learning this school year. While these are not required items, they are certainly things to make at home learning more productive: