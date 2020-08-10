5 Must Have Items For Distance Learning This Coming Semester
If you are keeping your children at home for the Fall semester and doing distance learning, there are so many have items you need in your home. We will get the basics out of the way:
- You will need the items on your child's school supply list. These are the required must haves that each teacher needs their students to have.
- Quiet space is a must. If you are unable to have a separate area for your child to learn, then a real good pair of headphones or earbuds are a must that we will cover below.
- A laptop and high speed internet is a must. You can find some great laptop deals if you search by price and consumer ratings on places like Amazon. Remember, unless your student is doing graphics or activities that require beefy processing, you don't need to spend a lot to get a great computer. If you can swing it, think about future uses and buy to that if possible.
- Desk space goes hand in hand with their learning location. As mentioned above, if you can have a separate area for your student, that is a great way to keep the distractions down and the child engaged. If you can not, then at least have a designated area that can be their desk and classroom.
After you cover the basics, it is then time to look at must have items that will enhance their learning this school year. While these are not required items, they are certainly things to make at home learning more productive:
- 1
COMBO PRINTER AND SCANNERHP OfficeJet 3830 All-in-One Wireless Printer - $79.99 on Amazon Prime
A printer may not be required by your child's school, but it is a must have item. A combo printer and scanner will allow your student to print out classwork and scan to submit. Also, if you purchase a wireless option, you can connect the printer to multiple computers without the need to set up a complicated home network.
- 2
LAP DESKLapGear Home Office Lap Desk - $34.99 on Amazon Prime
While I highly recommend that your child has a dedicated learning area in your home, a lap desk is great for those break and homework times. Just like those of us that work at a desk, sometimes you just need a change of venue. For students, this is a great tool to take homework and other tasks to another room or outdoors.
- 3
GOOD LIGHTINGTaoTronics LED Desk Lamp - $29.99 on Amazon Prime
Proper lighting is a must for any workspace. Since your child will be spending more time starring at a screen, making sure their environment is friendly to their eyes is a must. LED lamps are great for having the ability to adjust brightness, but also for keeping down the heat.
- 4
LEARNING SPACE DIVIDERFDW 6 Panel 72 Inch Room Divider - $114.99 on Amazon with Free Shipping
If you have a situation where your student can not have their own learning space or you have more than one kid, this is a cost effective option to build them a semi-private learning space. While it isn't as private as having their own learning room, this is a great way to keep them in a learning space while cutting down on distractions.
- 5
NOISE-CANCELLING HEADPHONESCOWIN E7 Active Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones with Microphone - $59.99 on Amazon Prime
With distance learning and "zoom" classrooms, headphones are a must. These are great for homes with multiple kids or other distractions. It is also important that the headphones have a microphone so the student can interact with their teacher and other classmates.