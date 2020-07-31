5 Things I’ve Enjoyed About 2020

Everyone has been pretty hard on 2020. This new decade has started off pretty crap, I'll give you that. There is a long list of outside forces that have made it that way for most of us. Covid-19 has led to an unraveling of everything we hold dear as a society.

If you made a list of all the negative things and all the positive things about this year, the negative side would win. I just realize that there are still items in the positive column, there can't not be, at least for your sanity. I have here a few of mine, and I would like to share.

So there you go, a quick look at a few things I have enjoyed in 2020. I have learned so much in such a short time. Trying to make sense of all the things that are going on around me, just like you. When there is so much negative its easy to focus on that, but I am finding that silver lining, no matter how elusive.

2020 has forced me to focus on what is actually important. It's easier now to say no to overspending. I've found that eating out should be more of a special occasion. No need to buy something new, because who is going to really care anyway? Spend your money thoughtfully, buy local, research products, and find out who you are supporting with those purchases.

I have been negatively effected by "all this stuff going on" this year. Financially and mentally, but luckily not physically. Finding the positive side in all this is hard, even for me, but so necessary. Make time to do the things you love, one day it will be too late.