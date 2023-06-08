Get our free mobile app

The vast majority of people in Gregg County and those that pass through Gregg County are law-abiding citizens and will never have an interaction with Longview, Texas Police, White Oak, Kilgore, Hallsville Police, the Gregg County Sheriff's Office or even Texas DPS or a Game Warden. However, there are those that will inevitably come face-to-face with a law enforcement officer because of the actions or choices they made.

Last week the Gregg County Sheriff's Office booked 159 individuals into jail for various reasons. These people made a choice, oftentimes the wrong choice, and ended up being carried off to jail.

These people might have landed behind bars because of a theft charge such as shoplifting, burglary, or vehicle theft. Some might be facing a drug charge of some kind - for possession, sale or distribution of an illegal substance - after their arrest for illegal substances. Officers might have arrested someone on an assault charge, robbery, or even domestic violence. While others might be there due to fraud, terroristic threats, vandalism, or driving under the influence.

Many of those arrested are facing a misdemeanor charge, while 61 are facing at least one felony charge, if not more, because of the choices they made.

All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Some have posted bail and are out of jail at this time while others wait for a bond hearing or court date. Some of the individuals below were detained by Gregg County deputies and are being held on a US Marshal, Federal, or Immigration detainer. All information was obtained through an open records request and provided by the Gregg County Sheriff's Office.

61 People Face At Least One Felony Charge In Gregg County, Texas (May 29 - June 4) All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Some have posted bail and are out of jail at this time while others wait for a bond hearing or court date. Some of the individuals below were detained by Gregg County deputies and are being held on a US Marshal, Federal, or Immigration detainer. All information was obtained through an open records request and provided by the Gregg County Sheriff's Office.

