Wait, WHAT? How is THIS the most dangerous college campus in the State of Texas?

I was not prepared and was utterly surprised to learn that, according to a recent study, Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas takes that spot.

According to a post at DegreeChoices.com, "Campus Safety and Security data [was] reported to and published by the U.S. Department of Education to analyze violent crimes on campus at public, private, and non-profit universities. [They] selected colleges with a minimum institution size of 500 students with or without on-campus housing."

Furthermore, they were listed according to the schools with the highest number of violent crimes, which for this purpose include rape, murder/manslaughter, robbery, and/or aggravated assault. They looked specifically at incidents that took place from 2019 to 2021.

Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas reported 119 violent crimes between 2019 and 2021.

It's heartbreaking to hear about these 119 incidents on one of our most beloved college campuses. How does that compare to the #1 college on that nationwide list? The #1 most dangerous college campus according to the study listed the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Michigan which reported 1,468 violent crimes during that same time period.

Two other colleges in Texas were on that list showing the top 20 most dangerous colleges in the U.S., as well. Texas State University in San Marcos, Texas came in at #15 and Texas Tech in Lubbock, Texas came in at #16.

Granted, there is potential danger anywhere--whether we're talking college campuses or your local Target on a random Tuesday in broad daylight. Obviously, it's important to be mindful of your surroundings no matter where you happen to find yourself.

Here's the entire list for your perusal:

United States 25 Most Dangerous College and University Campuses Since 1990, colleges and universities have been required to report all crimes committed both on and near their campus. Based on data compiled over a 3 year period and only using data from the Clery Act that was reported ON CAMPUS, here are the United States 25 Most Dangerous Campuses as reported by Degreechoices

