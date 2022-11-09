Get our free mobile app

We are staring down the barrel of another East Texas weekend. If you're one of those people wondering what you're going to be doing or what is there to do in East Texas this weekend, you shouldn't have any issues finding something to get into.

This weekend is going to be spectacular and cool and there are going to be plenty of opportunities for shopping, listening to some live music, visiting vendor booths, seeing come classic cars in a car show, plus getting your fill of 'festival food' too. East Texas is hosting several big events this weekend in Bullard, Gilmer and Henderson, Texas this weekend.

Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out these opportunities:

East Texas Food Bank @ Bergfeld Park - Tyler

Friday @ 5:30 p.m.

East Texas Food Bank will be hosting its 5th annual Charlie Brown Christmas. Happening at Bergfeld Park Friday night, you can see a special showing of the classic 'A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving' and help support the East Texas Food Bank with a donation of a jar of peanut butter.

Heritage Syrup Festival - Henderson

Saturday - all day

More than 15 blocks of downtown Henderson will be covered with arts & crafts vendors, exhibitors, food booths, antique cars, musical entertainment, children's activities and demonstrations as Henderson celebrates syrup!

Red, White & Blue Festival - Bullard

Saturday - all day

This all-day family event will be happening in downtown Bullard.

Gilmer Fall Festival - Gilmer

Saturday - 2 p.m. - 8 p.m.

This free family event in Gilmer will feature activities for all ages, rides, games, food trucks, and live music from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. from Blue Water Highway, Luke LaPrade and Wade Bowen. The event will take place at the intersection of Buffalo Street and Davis Street.

Vintage Market Days of East Texas Fall Event - Lindale

Friday - Sunday - 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

This shopping experience will feature vendors from across Texas. There will be vintage goods, antiques, art, clothing, jewelry, home decor, and much more. Tickets are required.

Tyler Art Festival - Tyler downtown

Saturday - 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

The Downtown Tyler Arts Coalition invites you to this inaugural event on the square in downtown Tyler. Local artists will be showcasing their creations through all mediums for all to enjoy and purchase.

REEL East Texas Film Festival 2022 - Kilgore

Thursday - Sunday

This 6th annual event will be showcasing indie film projects with live screenings throughout the festival and will host special events showcasing the city of Kilgore. Tickets are required.

