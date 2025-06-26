(Longview, Texas) - We've seen the debate online in East Texas a lot, do you have to blur out a license plate in a picture or video? Every license plate is viewable anywhere. It's there to identify the owner of the vehicle or to register a toll on a toll road.

Yes, police will "run" your license plate if you get pulled over. They do it to check for any outstanding warrants or any other unpaid violations. They'll also use that information to make sure you do have insurance on the vehicle which is required by law.

Is it Illegal to Post a Picture or a Video Without the License Plate Blurred?

In short, no, there is no requirement or law that says you have to blur out a license plate in a picture or video (uscode.house.gov). "But I can go to the DMV and pay $6 to get the info from the license plate." Uh, no, you can't. A civilian can't just walk into the DMV or search online and get someone's personal information from a license plate like Donny did in Gone in 60 Seconds.

There is a form that can be filled out at the DMV to request someone's information from their license plate. However, the process takes about four weeks and 99% of the time, it will be denied unless the circumstances actually warrant the information to be released. There is a fee that you won't get back if the request is denied.

What is Legal and What Isn't?

In the case of the police, it is legal for them to get personal information from "running a plate." That information includes:

Name of the registered vehicle owner.

Address of the registered vehicle owner.

What state the vehicle is registered in.

Has the vehicle been reported as stolen.

If the license plate matches the vehicle's registration.

In some states, police can see if the vehicle has valid insurance.

What Makes "Running a Plate" Illegal for Civilians?

It is a federal law called the Driver's Privacy Protection Act, or DPPA. The law has been in effect since the mid 90s. Before this law, it may have been possible to go to the DMV and look up someone's personal information based off of their license plate. So, despite what you've been told, we, as civilians, cannot legally 'run a plate' in Texas.

There are some websites that claim you can search their database to find information from a license plate. Those sites are most likely a scam and will, ironically enough, steal your personal information or just give you the the wrong information all together. DO NOT use those sites. You will compromise the security of your own personal information.

