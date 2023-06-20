It's no secret that it's been hot in East Texas. It's not so much the actual temperature outside but the oppressive humidity that makes it feel 10 to 15 degrees hotter than it actually is. No matter, our air conditioning units have been working overtime to keep our homes comfortable during this streak of heat. The overtime work from your air conditioning unit could cause it to fail at some point which means you'll have a house that is not so cool and comfortable. If that were to happen, I've found seven tips that could help "cool" your home without air conditioning in Longview, Texas.

Our AC Went Out

A couple of weeks ago, the air conditioning unit at my home went out. The beauty of renting is that we can call maintenance and they will get someone out there to get it all fixed in a timely manner. We were fortunate that the heat we're experiencing now had not moved in but it still got pretty warm and uncomfortable in the house for that night. To help relieve ourselves, we turned on our ceiling fans and set up a another fan at the foot of the bed. It helped to get us through the night. The AC guy arrived the next day, replaced a part that went bad and we've been cool ever since.

Ideas I Wish I Had Thought Of

While the above couple of things we did helped "cool" the house a little, I kinda wish I would've been smart enough to think up some of the below ideas to make things a little more comfortable while the air conditioning was temporarily out. Hanging some ice or frozen water bottles in front of the fan at the foot of the bed would have made our sleep just a little bit better. We usually keep all the blinds closed as is and that did help keep the sun out.

Tips to "Cool" Your Home

If you've run into a situation where your air conditioning unit just can't keep up, below are seven tips to help "cool" your home without AC. I'm putting cool in quotations because I am using the term loosely. Your home won't get back down to 72 degrees but it at least won't feel like 82 in your home. I would even go as far as to say to use a couple of these tips so you don't have to work your working air conditioner so hard.

