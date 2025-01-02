(Houston, Texas) - We love to bring you the music that you love and have a great time on the air doing it. So it's never easy to segue into a story like I'm about to write, missing teens in Texas. Sadly, this story involves some beautiful young ladies who didn't get to open any Christmas presents with their family because they were reported missing. The silver lining to this story is that we can keep our eyes open when out in public and can pull out our phones and call authorities if we see these missing teens.

Eight Teen Girls Vanished Without a Trace in December

The teens below have not been found. You can see their picture, the city they went missing from and the date they were reported missing which is recorded in the database of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Here you can see the missing kids from every state in the country. Of course, for the purpose of this write up, I'll be concentrating on the State of Texas. All of these teens will be under the age of 18. If the teen is considered to be in immediate danger, that information will be included along with who they believe the dangerous individual is that is with the teen.

Luckily, at least this month, none of these teens are in grave danger. However, that does not take away from the urgency to bring them home. As of this writing (January 2, 2025), between December 1 and December 31, 2024, 10 teen girls between 13 and 17 years old were reported missing in Texas. These teens are of all ethnicities, from various Texas cities and different socioeconomic backgrounds.

Reason for the Child's Disappearance

Law enforcement has not given any details into why why these kids are missing but that doesn't matter. The only thing these families want is to have their teen back home. It doesn't matter if the child ran away, was kidnapped, not returned after visiting with the other parent or whatever other reason, these kids need to be found.

The smallest detail could be the information needed to locate a missing child. Never be afraid to speak up.

You should never assume the circumstance around any child's disappearance. Just know that you can help find any of these 10 teen girls who went missing in Texas in December by contacting the listed law enforcement agency or calling 800-843-5678 (800-THE-LOST). No matter how small the detail may be, contact authorities and let them know.

A Total of 8 Teen Girls Vanished Without a Trace in December in Texas We got to spend time with our families over the holidays. Feel lucky that you did because these eight young ladies weren't able to because they were reported missing in December. Gallery Credit: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

READ MORE: Buc-ee's Employees Can't Show These and it's Making Texans Mad

READ MORE: These 8 Items in Your Possession at a Texas Airport Will Send You to Jail