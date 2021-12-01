A Dazzling Christmas Light Display From Boerne, Texas Will Be Featured On TV Show

Get our free mobile app

Christmas decorating and light installation is a joy for some people and a competition for others. There's even a seasonal show dedicated to showing off what some families go through each year to show their holiday spirit.

Even here in East Texas there are several people who decorate for the pure joy of sharing their passion with others. Carmela Davis in Longview has been doing this for years. She begins prepping her designs and layouts in the late summer and by the time mid-November rolls around Carmela's Magical Santa Land is ready for nightly visitors to view her drive-through light park.

Just like a lot of other families here in East Texas, there is one in the central Texas town of Boerne (just a little northwest of San Antonio) that goes all out and is going to be featured on the ABC TV show 'The Great Christmas Light Fight' this Thursday night because of their massive Christmas light display. The family display started out with the lighting up of an older Volkswagon Beetle, the Hinojosa family has been decorating and expanding the display on their property since 2012. It has now gained a lot of local attention especially after pictures were being posted on social media.

Hinojosa Family Lights - Boerne, TX via Facebook

The family received a call from ABC casting about appearing on the show and they accepted. They would soon be competing for a grand prize of $50,000 and that large Christmas light trophy. Their episode will air Thursday night (December 2nd) on ABC. Filming for the show took place last year and ended up competing against other Texas families. We do not know if they won their episode or not, we'll have to watch the show on ABC this Thursday night.

The Hinojosa family display features more than 100,000 lights synchronized to music, with tunnels and characters of all kinds and shapes, many of which have some kind of ties to the family. Work on the holiday masterpiece began in mid-October. We wish them the best as they compete for that coveted gigantic Christmas light trophy.

Here's a tease of what the display looks like:

Just in case you can't make the trip to central Texas and you want to visit a drive-thru Christmas light park, we have quite a few to visit here in East Texas.

