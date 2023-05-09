There is a lot of good in our little world. Problem is, the little bit of bad seems to always overtake the good. Case and point is a story out of Nashville of a dude who is just downright creepy and was at one point the manager of a major hotel there. This story will make you scratch your head a lot and maybe gag just a little bit. A Round Rock, Texas man is having to sue the former manager of the Hilton Nashville Downtown Hotel because he illegally broke into the Texas man's hotel room and sucked his toes.

Wow, Just Wow

When you stay in a hotel, you expect a certain level of safety and a reasonable bit of privacy. Peter Brennan or Round Rock got neither during his stay at the Hilton Nashville Downtown Hotel while he was in town for a work conference.

Incident the Morning of March 30

Brennan was sleeping on the morning of March 30, 2023 when he was awoken by the hotel manager, David Neal, allegedly sucking his toes. Nashville Police were called and Neal was arrested and charged with aggravated burglary and assault and is still in jail on a $27,000 bond (nbcdfw.com). Neal had made a key card for Brennan's room and illegally entered the room around 5 a.m.

Neal has been fired from the hotel for not giving a statement about the incident. Brennan has filed a lawsuit against the hotel and Neal for the incident. You can read the full 11 page court filing HERE.

I Have Stayed at This Hotel

What's crazy about this story is that I have stayed at the hotel where this incident happened. In November of 2001, I was invited to Nashville for the release of Garth Brooks' album Scarecrow. The event was at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum which this hotel is right across from. I don't think this David Neal dude was working there when I stayed there, thank goodness. Plus I got to meet Garth.

