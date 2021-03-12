A New Game Announcement Reminded Me of Quarters Well Spent

There were many a Saturday afternoons that me and my buddy would head to the arcade in the Broadway Square Mall and drop a ton of quarters in our favorite game machines. We'd team up in games like X-Men, The Simpsons or Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and soon after, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles In Time.

On Wednesday (March 10), a surprise trailer was dropped on YouTube for a new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles game called Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge. The trailer is cool with some great animation and their iconic theme song. What drew me in was some of the game play footage at the end.

This is the beat 'em up game fans of the 90's arcade games have been waiting for. It's brought to you by the same people behind the most excellant Streets Of Rage 4 that came out last year and the recently re-released Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World The Game. The game play footage looks glorious, fast paced and straight out of the stand up arcade machines we dropped so many quarters in.

No release date or which platforms the game will be on was included in this announcement. I have a feeling this won't be out until next year. Until then, enjoy some screenshots of the game play and enjoy the trailer at the top of the page. I will be ready to drop some dollars on this when it arrives. Cowabunga!