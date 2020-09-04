A Rare Hunter’s Blue Moon to Appear on Halloween

UNDATED -- For the first time in several years, there will be a full moon on Halloween.

The full moon on October 31st will actually be the second full moon of the month. Farmers' Almanac Managing Editor Sandi Duncan says the Harvest Moon comes on October 1st with a Hunter's Blue Moon coming on the last day of the month.

Whenever two full moons happen in the same month, the second one is called a Blue Moon and because this one falls in October, it is named a Hunter's Blue Moon.

Two full moons in the same month happen every two-and-a-half to three years.

While the moon won't be blue in color, it is still fairly unique. A full moon on Halloween only happens about once every 19 years.