(Tyler, Texas) - Our Lone Star State is known for a lot of things...Buc-ee's, Whataburger, H-E-B, a heat and humidity that you have to train for to survive. Us native Texans have a natural resistance to the sun so we can handle a day that's 98 degrees with a 75% humidity.

For someone who's not from these parts, that heat isn't pleasant. It's bad enough for them that they regret moving here. If you really want to get an idea of what summer feels like in Texas, take a shower, put your clothes on without drying off then stand in front of a heater.

Farmer's Almanac Summer Prediction Looks Brutal for Texas

Summer officially begins Friday, June 20 and ends Monday, September 22. It's always safe to say that the summer in Texas will be hot. To back that up, we have the always trustworthy Farmer's Almanac's summer forecast. You better make sure your AC is tuned up.

The Farmer's Almanac is predicting we will have a gradual warm-up into what will be record-breaking heat. It'll be hot but it will also be dry which will enhance those hot temperatures. July and August seem to be the two months that will really bare down on us with average temperatures about four degrees higher than normal.

2025 Farmer's Almanac 2025 Farmer's Almanac loading...

Farmer's Almanac Predicts a Hot and Brutal Summer for Texas

Be thankful we are getting all the rain we're getting so far this spring. Rainfall is expected to be almost non-existent through the summer, especially for us in Texas. That makes the extreme temperatures that much worse.

As usual, don't put these predictions in stone just yet. Weather always has a way of acting on its own. But now is the time to make sure your AC unit is in good working order so you and your family can stay comfortable this summer.

READ MORE: A Powerful Sting Could Await You if Not Careful in Galveston

READ MORE: Buc-ee's Doesn't Achieve Victory in Latest Logo Lawsuit

Play Now! 10 Brand New Texas Lottery Scratch Offs Ready to Pay Out (Accurate as of May 1, 2025) Texas Lottery scratch offs are fun to play from time to time with chances to bring home some instant cash. Gallery Credit: Texas Lottery