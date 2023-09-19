As We Feel The Temperatures Start To Drop A Little Bit, It Won't Be Long Before The "Frost" Hits East Texas, So When Will It Come to Tyler, TX?

Its been an ridiculously hot summer in East Texas and its been dry so I'm sure you're looking forward to the upcoming cool down with fall approaching. Usually when temps are as high as they've been, it means the cold stuff will be coming later but how much later will it come to Tyler?

Let's Check The Farmer's Almanac And See What It Says...

Cold Spell Hits the UK Getty Images loading...

According to the Almanac's Frost Date Calculator, Tyler, Texas had it's last Spring frost on March 9, 2023. Using Climate Normals from NOAA from 1991-2020, the Almanac has predicted (with an admitted 30% reliability) that Tyler's first Fall frost will occur on Monday, November 20, 2023. That's 8 weeks from now.

What About Longview?

Thermometer on snow shows low temperatures - zero. Low temperatures in degrees Celsius and fahrenheit. Cold winter weather - zero celsius thirty two farenheit Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

As for our friends and family and Longview, yall will have to get ready a little bit sooner than Tyler. The Almanac predicts that Longview will get its first frost SIX DAYS AHEAD of Tyler on Tuesday November 14th. So yall might have pull those sweaters and hoodies out and get ready.

Note that frost dates are only an estimate based on historical climate data and are not set in stone.

frozen pipes Michael Regan, Getty Images loading...

According to the Almanac's website, Frost is predicted when air temperatures reach 32°F (0°C), but also a frost may occur even when air temperatures are just above freezing due to open exposure to the clear night sky, which exposes surfaces to radiative cooling. Always keep an eye on your local weather forecast and plan to protect tender plants accordingly.

