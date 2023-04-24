Farmers’ Almanac Reveals ‘Sweltering’ New East Texas Summer Forecast for 2023

In case anyone in East Texas was secretly hoping that our 2023 summer was going to be surprisingly cooler than expected, we have some bad news for you.

Yeah, that ain't happening.

In fact, the Farmers' Almanac has described summer 2023 in the Southern Central part of the United States as "sweltering with tons of thunderstorms."

Yep. That sounds about right.

According to long-term forecasting by the Farmers' Almanac, summer 2023 in East Texas, and all over most parts of the country, is looking to be even "warmer-than-normal."

In fact, they're referring to this pending season of heat and sweat as a "Summer Sizzler." Yikes. And that may be concerning to some of us, granted that last summer was ranked overall as one of the hottest summers we've experienced as a whole in more than 120 years.

But at least it doesn't look like we'll be experiencing a drought in East Texas, as they expect there will be tons of thunderstorms. However, tons of thunderstorms mean more chances for severe weather, so heads up.

You can take a look at the Farmers' Almanac weather predictions through late May here. You can sign up for even more detailed forecasting, should you desire, for a small annual fee, too.

So, how does the Farmers' Almanac staff come up with their long-range weather predictions for East Texas (and all over the country?)

If you've ever wondered exactly how the Farmers' Almanac compiles their weather predictions, here's what they share regarding that:

"Farmers’ Almanac bases its extended weather forecast on a mathematical and astronomical formula that considers a variety of factors, including: sunspot activity, tidal action of the Moon, positions of the planets, and proprietary equations."

Sweltering, eh? *sigh* Well, I guess we should start mentally preparing now. Thankfully, there are some GREAT things about living in East Texas that at least help counterbalance the fiery summers to which we've grown accustomed.

