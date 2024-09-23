I want you to think back to the week before Valentine's Day in February of 2021 in East Texas. Yes, those nightmarish images of snow and ice along with temperatures that hovered around zero and even got below zero at night. It wasn't fun for any of us warm weather enjoying folks, like myself, who is freezing when it drops into the 50's. When winter rolls around, we always flashback to that week. What can we expect for the winter of 2024-205 in East Texas? Let's see what the Farmer's Almanac has to say.

Snowmageddon in 2021

Yeah, being snowed in for that week in February of 2021 was not fun at all. Many of us didn't have power for a couple of days or even the whole week. I camped out in my bedroom under a couple of blankets for warmth while luckily still being able to work between the power turning on and off. I prefer our 100 plus degree temps in East Texas. Being cold is absolutely miserable for me which is ironic since my fiancé has to have the air on 66 all the time, even during winter.

For the 2024-2025 winter in Texas, the always accurate Farmer's Almanac sees the potential for a disappointing season for those that love the cold and snow. There will be some cold days but nothing too extreme or that will last for any extended period of time.

Winter Forecast for East Texas

Overall, the Farmer's Almanac is forecasting above normal temperatures with below normal precipitation. This is because of the La Nina over the Pacific Ocean. We won't see the coldest temperatures of winter until late January or early February.

The short term forecast calls for a couple of cold fronts to move through this week. Those fronts will bring rain and somewhat cooler temperatures. By cooler, I mean highs in the 80s and lows in the upper 60s.

