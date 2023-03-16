A Real Live Surfing Restaurant Is Coming Soon 2 Hours From Tyler, TX

Giving new meaning to "Surf & Turf", Texas is not known as a hot spot for surfers but soon wave runners will have a place to hang 10.

If you want to catch a wave, you won't find very many in Texas even on the Gulf Coast. Of course you could possibly catch a wave at a "wave pool" at one of the state's many water parks but in about 99.9% of them, you can't bring your big surfboard with you. So some folks have come up with a solution to your beach bum blues.

Fireside Surf, an entertainment restaurant that will include a wave pool for surfing, plans to open this summer in The Colony.

According to WFAA, the surf pool will have "customizable and endless deep-water waves up to 6 feet" and will have levels for beginners to pros. Fireside will also offer lessons that will include a "skill-appropriate" surfboard. They will also offer a full menu of food and drinks, including cocktails according to their website.

Fireside's pool will be part of their partnership with Citywave, which develops the wave pools.

Citywave pools have been installed in some pretty cool place around the world. You can have up to eight people surf at the same time and up to 15 people per session. They also host surf tournaments and competitions.

