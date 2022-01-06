A Suspected Athens, Texas Child Abuser Is Now In Jail With A Hefty Bond

Get our free mobile app

When a crime is committed against a child it is always great to hear when the perpetrator is caught and placed behind bars.

The Athens Police Department has been investigating the suspected child abuse case involving a 16-year-old Athens girl who gave birth to a child. The man who fathered this child was 47 years old and because of his actions, he was wanted for being a suspected child abuser.

Athens Police Department Corporal Jacob Sumrall, along with a team of detectives, went knocking on the door at the residence of Martin Brandstrom Wednesday night armed with an arrest warrant to arrest him for 2nd-degree felony sexual assault of a child.

The arrest warrant was obtained through the 392nd district court where Judge Scott McKee signed off on the warrant based on DNA evidence. The evidence indicated a 99.9 percent positive result that Brandstorm fathered the child of a 16-year-old Athens girl. At the time of his arrest, he had a preset bond of $1 million, which was preset by Judge McKee, that came with special conditions that prevent Brandstrom from having contact with any child under the age of 17.

Athens Police Chief John Densmore said,

Cpl. Sumrall's actions in this investigation reflect the dedication of the Athens Police Department to the safety of our children."

I know that many parents in Athens are relieved that another child predator has been arrested and will face justice for his actions. As parents, we must be vigilant and be aware of where our kids are and who they are hanging out with and know the parents of their friends too.

21 Texas Children 14 And Younger Have Gone Missing In 2021 There are families right now worrying about where their beloved children are. Look closely to see if you recognize any of these missing Texas children that are 14 and younger.

42 Texas Kids Were Reported Missing In August 2021, Including 7 That Are Under The Age Of 14 These children are not at home with their parents right now as they should be. The families with these missing children are hurting, aching and wondering where their child is because they're not home right now.

The Top 12 Texas Cold Cases Dating Back To 1968 There are families still looking for answers and closure in these twelve Texas cold cases.

These East Texas Children Simply Want The Gift Of A Loving Family These children are looking for that special family to welcome them into their lives and to make them a permanent part of their family through adoption.

A Look inside Longview's Most Expensive Home 1 Thorntree Dr in Longview is the most expensive home currently on the market in Longview.