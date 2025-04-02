A Texas Cybertruck Now Seen Driving On Lake Grapevine

Chalk this one up to, "I had no idea they could do that!" A video of a Cybertruck taken over the weekend has gone viral as it appears this Cybertruck can swim.

While Tesla CEO Elon Musk is making headlines slashing government spending and government jobs thanks to his DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency) chainsaw, his company and its Cybertruck are both making big headlines of their own.

As of this morning, "the number of reported attacks on Tesla vehicles, dealerships and charging stations has now surpassed more than 50 amid Elon Musk’s growing influence in the Trump administration and the entrepreneur not holding back on voicing his right-leaning political views," according to FOX News.

While Tesla car attacks are certainly newsworthy, over the weekend down here in Texas, a particular Cybertruck was capturing our hearts and imaginations.

As shared by Dallas TV, a "Cybertruck seen driving in Lake Grapevine over the weekend (Via TT/ jesusgrimaldo97)." I'm going to be honest, I had no idea they could do this, and this is a transportation combo that I've wanted since I used to watch the cartoon MASK as a kid.

The comments are great.

mike_romine "Are they supposed to do that? …batteries, water….serious question"

loganlowrance "Nothing like getting some lithium batteries wet. Good luck with that."

sincerely_intrepid "Tell them to go to the middle, I wanna see something"

zenithproductionco "Tell me you rented it from Turo without telling me you rented it from Turo"

Ok, check out the video for yourself and let us know what you think.

