Abbott Takes Aim At Cities That Want To Defund Police

Texas Governor Greg Abbott took aim at Texas cities that are wanting to defund local police departments. The Governor's comments on cities attempting to defund police departments came after a roundtable discussion with law enforcement officials throughout the state of Texas.

According to the Dallas Morning News, Governor Abbott wants the Texas Legislature to pass a law that would withhold tax revenue from any city that cut the budget of the police in their community.

KXAN reported that the Governor specifically called out the City of Austin for being reckless by cutting the budget of the Austin Police Department.

“Texas is a law and order state, and we are going to ensure that we keep it that way,” Abbott said. “Defunding the police is reckless … we cannot, and we will not, allow cities like Austin to defund the police.”

The City of Austin cut the budget of the police department by $21 million dollars following unrest in Austin and other cities throughout the nation. Since that happened, Governor Abbott has regularly attacked Austin's leadership for the decision.

Governor Abbott has also threatened to have the Texas Department of Public Safety take over the policing in parts of Austin. Abbott has also floated the idea of lifting annexation powers from cities who choose to defund local police departments.

According to the Dallas Morning News, Abbott praised the Dallas City Council for not defunding their police department.