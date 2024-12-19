In Texas there are lots of amazing things to see, do, and eat all throughout the year. There are millions of visitors to Texas each year and I will admit that some of the biggest events in Texas are a big reason for all of those visitors.

One of the biggest events that take place in Texas each year is the gigantic 2 weekend music festival known as Austin City Limits. Most people have heard about the enormous party and all the fun that can be had while attending the festival. But I hope you have started saving your money now because it’s going to cost you if you plan on attending in 2025.

Presale Tickets Have Started for ACL in 2025

The Austin City Limits website is already offering presale ticket packages for people who want to attend all three days of either weekend one or weekend two with general admission tickets, GA+, VIP or platinum level tickets.

There are no single-day tickets available yet.

Layaway Plans Available for ACL Tickets

You can start a layaway program for your ACL tickets for just $25 down for general admission or GA+ tickets, $100 for VIP level tickets, and $250 for Platinum.

Cost of ACL Passes in 2025

General admission passes start at $320, GA+ tickets start at $650, VIP tickets for weekend one start at $1,670 for weekend two it’s $1,610 and Platinum for weekend one starts at $5,670 and weekend two is $5,150.

They are once again offering 3-day Y’all Access passes which gives you all the amenities of the other passes and more but those start at $27,000.

ACL is scheduled for October 3-5 and 10-12 at Zilker Park. For more details and ticket information click here.

