Adopt a Dog for Free This Month in Tyler

There are dozens of sweet dogs waiting for a home like yours, and this is a great time to bring one home! There's no cost to adopt in August at the Tyler animal shelter if you do one simple thing.

Tyler Animal Control and Shelter has no-cost adoptions this month for dogs and cats when you donate six fleece blankets. Done! It's a great feeling knowing the dogs and cats and the shelter will have something cozy to curl up with while they wait to find their permanent people, and it won't cost much at all. Fleece blankets can be found at some of the big box stores and pharmacies for five or six bucks, or you can spend more for the extra plush ones. No matter how you do it, the total cost will turn out to be less than the usual adoption fee, and you're helping a great cause.

The Shelter said on the city website that it hopes to have at least 30 animals adopted this month as it collects blankets for animals.

The shelter has been doing lots of good work this summer, including helping kids as we get closer to the start of school. The shelter helped gather up sixty backpacks in July and those went to CASA East Texas to help foster kids with school supplies. Cool! And that led to forty-four animal adoptions, with the majority being free because of the school supply donations.

All of the dogs adopted from Tyler Animal Services are spayed/neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated, and that saves a ton of money right up front at the vet. And if you ever need to update your pet's microchip information, an article came out this week with information about how to do that, even if you don't know the name of your pet's registry. With broken gates and fences, strange noises, and other things that invite dogs to run away, it's good to be prepared just in case.

Tyler Animal Services can be reached at (903) 535-0045 or click HERE for adoptable dogs. Don't forget the blankets!