ADT Technician in Texas Secretly Spied on Customers for Years

For over 4 years, a former home security employee watched video surveillance of customers he found attractive without their knowledge.

According to a press release from the department of justice, Telesforo Aviles, 35, has pled guilty to repeatedly hacking into customers’ video feeds for his own sexual gratification.

Safety and security is what customers of ADT expected, but instead their personal lives and moments were intruded upon by Aviles. The former ADT employee would add his personal email address to client accounts - a clear violation of company policy.

Aviles would tell customers that his email address would only be added "temporarily" so that he could "test" the system. In some instances, Aviles added his personal email address without the customer's knowledge.

“This defendant, entrusted with safeguarding customers’ homes, instead intruded on their most intimate moments,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Prerak Shah. “We are glad to hold him accountable for this disgusting betrayal of trust.”

Aviles took note of customers he found attractive so that he could later watch them for his own pleasure. In his plea of guilt, Aviles admits to watching surveillance footage of naked woman and even watching various couples engage in sexual acts.

Over 200 customers had their privacy violated by Aviles over a 4 and half year period, in which he accessed their video feeds approximately 9,600 times without their knowledge.

At this time Aviles is facing up to 5 years in federal prison. Personally it seems like a slap on the wrist for the level of violation that Aviles inflicted upon his victims.

