Shoppers in a North Carolina Walmart were in shock when a car busted through the front of the store and started going up and down aisles. An employee drove his car through Walmart after being fired.

Over the weekend, 32-year-old Lacy Cordell Gentry busted through the front entrance of the Concord Walmart and went for a joy ride through the store's aisles. Luckily no one was seriously injured but the ex-employee caused substantial damage.

Employees and shoppers desperately tried to avoid Gentry's 2015 Volkswagen Passat

According to police and eyewitnesses, Gentry claimed he was trying to get revenge on his former employer and management

Gentry is being held on a $100,000 bond.