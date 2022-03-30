Eric Church Cancels Sold Out Texas Concert to Go to a Basketball Game, WOW!

This is not something you'd expect from one of country music's most dedicated performers, and a man who famously and fiercely puts his fans above everything else. And you know if there was one star who might get a pass for something like this it would be Eric Church.

But I said might. Cause he's not going to. He didn't say he was rescheduling it, he straight up cancelled.

Despite this game being one of the biggest in NCAA history, as interstate rivals the Duke Blue Devils will take on the North Carolina Tar Heels in the NCAA Final Four for a seat in the College Basketball championship game, fans aren't going to give the '20 Entertainer of the Year a pass.

Yes, this will be the first time the two storied colleges will square off against each other in the Final Four, and could be Coach K's final game, but

An email from Eric Church sent to ticket holders on Tuesday stated,

This Saturday, my family and I are going to stand together to cheer on the Tar Heels as the team has made it to the Final Four. As a lifelong Carolina basketball fan, I’ve watched Carolina and Duke battle over the years but to have them matchup in the Final Four for the first time in history of the NCAA Tournament is any sports enthusiast dream. This is also the most selfish thing I’ve ever asked the Choir to do: to give up your Saturday night plans with us so that I can have this moment with my family and sports community. However, it’s that same type of passion felt by the people who fill the seats at our concerts that makes us want to be part of a crowd at a game of this significance. Woody Durham always said, “Go where you go and do what you do,” thanks for letting me go here and be with the Tar Heels.”

I don't know, man. He certainly can go where he goes and do what he does, but this doesn't sit well. It will erase so much goodwill with his fans he's spent an entire career building.

The fan above does point out that we all call in for work every now and then, however, when we call in, it doesn't simultaneously affect 20,000 people who spent thousands of hard-earned dollars to watch us work. This move is going to be one he's going to be explaining for the rest of his career.

My hope is that he will be able to find a way to fix this for the fans who are out so much time and money.

