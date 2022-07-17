Three East Texans Arrested In North Carolina Waffle House Robbery
A few East Texans made national headlines recently after police in North Carolina alleged that they committed an armed robbery at a Waffle House restaurant in broad daylight and they could face similar charges in Louisiana according to police.
The Suspects Are From Longview And Marshall
According to a report from the Town of Hillsborough North Carolina, the suspects were part of a family of six who entered a Waffle House and sat down for a meal prior to the robbery occurring. After a brief meal, one of the suspects identified as Tony Eugene Lemon of Marshall, Texas reportedly took out a handgun and demanded money from the restaurant employees before fleeing to a nearby gas station where he was parked.
Tony Lemon Of Marshall and Tamiko Lashun Jones Of Longview Were Arrested
The suspects left in two separate cars, one of which was a burgundy Ford F-150 truck with Texas plates and the other believed to be a newer model silver Ford Fusion sedan also with Texas plates. Both vehicles were seen traveling on Interstate 85 north immediately following the robbery. The suspects made claims that they were headed north to parts of Virginia.
Diamond Walton Of Longview Was Also Taken Into Custody
The three suspects have similar outstanding charges from Minden, Louisiana, from a few days prior. According to an update on the Hillsborough NC Police Department's Facebook page, all 3 suspects were taken into custody in Western North Carolina on Wednesday. They are all facing charges of Robbery with a dangerous weapon, Conspiracy to commit armed robbery and Defrauding an inn keeper.