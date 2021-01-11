Back in November, we wrote about how an increasing number of people were opening accounts with the social media platform, Parler, in an effort to find a space where they didn't feel their views or discussions would be edited or flagged by the social media entity itself. Particularly those strong supporters of President Trump, who many conservatives feel has been receiving unfair treatment on other social networks and media.

Parler has described itself on the home page as "an unbiased social media focused on real user experiences and engagement. Free expression without violence and no censorship." Critics have said it is decidedly biased.

Whatever the case, many opened an account there--some even closing other social media accounts altogether. You can read our original article here.

Just before 12 a.m. Monday, Pacific time, The Washington Post reports "Amazon suspended the pro-Trump social network Parler from its Web-hosting service over the weekend, a move that threatens to darken the site indefinitely after its users glorified the recent riot at the U.S. Capitol."

Amazon web hosting reps said "Parler had violated its terms of service given its inadequate content-moderation practices."

Many are outraged. Some say they're not surprised, though.

This move may be particularly difficult on Parler CEO, John Matzen, who believes the platform was shutdown as a planned group effort from big tech to "inflict the most damage right as President Trump was banned from the tech companies," the Washington Post reported on Monday.

It was only last week the Parler app was removed from both the Google and Apple app stores. They cited similar reasons for the removal--their concerns that some of the posts shared on Parler could be fodder for continued violence.

The concerns had been present before, but seemed to reach the breaking point for tech giants after some Parler "users in recent days had praised the mob that put the Capitol on lockdown midweek, threatening a potential "war."'

Parler CEO, John Matze says he feels one of the main reasons for the shutdown was to damage the competition, saying "we were too successful too fast." You can read Matze's statements from his own page here:

From John Matze's Parler profile

And here: