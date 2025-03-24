(Austin, Texas) - It's an understatement to say that summers in East Texas are brutal. Spending time outside in the summer can still be okay but only in short bursts because of the dangerous heat.

If it wasn't for our home's air conditioning units, it would be near impossible to remain comfortable inside. Thing is, it wasn't until the 1950s that those outside air conditioning units existed. Here's how central air got started in Austin, Texas.

How Our Home's Air Conditioning Got its Start in Austin

Air conditioning was not a new thing in the 1950s (mysanantonio.com). Rooms, not the whole house, would be cooled by a window unit. Central air wasn't even a new thing, it was only reserved for stores or the richest of the rich in their homes.

It took a 1953 experiment by the National Association of Home Builders to bring a more affordable cooling option to homes. It was known as Air Conditioned Village and contained 1,100 to 1,400 square foot ranch style homes designed to test different types of shading, attic fans, insulation and more.

The Start of Central Air Conditioning in Austin, Texas

In total, there were 22 homes built and sold for around $12,000 give or take. These were the first homes with central air that specifically targeted the middle class home buyer. The experiment was so impressive that even a delegation from the Soviet Union (this was the 1950s, mind you, during the height of the Cold War) to check out the home designs.

Today, Austin gets the brunt of the jokes about being the only non-Texan city in Texas. But, in this case, we do have to tip our hats to folks in that area at the time for trying out this summer experiment. Without it, we wouldn't have the comfort in our home that we do today.

