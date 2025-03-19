(Tyler, Texas) - Thieves are the absolute worst. They have this mindset that whatever is yours is also theirs. They have no issue with taking whatever it is that they want from you. It's maddening and really sucks that we have to do just about everything in our power to prevent it.

That theft can be more than money, too. It could be our personal information or the new shoes and clothes from your trunk that you've wanted for a while or it could even be your entire car or truck. Vehicle thefts have gone down in Texas but there were still thousands to report in 2024.

New Report Shows the 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in Texas

A new report from the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) showed that in 2024, 850,700 vehicles were stolen across the United States (KXAN). Of those 850,000 plus vehicles, the most stolen we the Hyundai Elantra, Hyundai Sonata and the Chevrolet Silverado 1500. That's still a lot but down from the more than one million vehicles that were stolen in 2023.

The NICB got even more detailed in their report to show the top vehicles stolen in Texas in 2024. Sadly, Texas had the second highest total of vehicle thefts in the country. Of the ten most stolen in Texas, two of the top three were unsurprisingly trucks. Below is the the ten most stolen vehicles in Texas for 2024:

Chevrolet Silverado 1500 GMC Sierra 1500 Hyundai Elantra Ford F150 Series Ford F250 Series Hyundai Sonata Dodge Charger Kia Optima Chevrolet Camaro Dodge Ram Pickup

You May Own One of the Most Stolen Vehicles in Texas

You're looking at this list and thinking, "Man, my vehicle is on this list." Yes but there are plenty of precautions you can take to prevent vehicle theft. Most importantly is to always keep your vehicle locked. When you get home, take out any valuables and bring those inside.

When out shopping, make sure to keep anything you've purchased out of sight. Do not keep your firearm in the vehicle when you're not in it, either. A lot of thieves want to rummage through your vehicle trying to find it.

