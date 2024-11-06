Popular Items Bought In Texas From Amazon Now Under Recall

Thanksgiving will be here before you know, the Black Friday, and Cyber Monday (which is actually in December this year due to a late Thanksgiving). The holiday season is upon us.

Where do you plan to do your Christmas shopping this year? Remember that many major retailers will be closed on Thanksgiving and Target has confirmed that they will be closes on Christmas Day as well.

That takes us to Amazon, where many Americans will be doing their shopping, regardless of the holiday hours of our favorite brick-and-mortar box stores. As such you'll be interested to learn that according to The Verge reports, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission this summer decided that Amazon is responsible for recalls on products sold through their site.

Amazon, not third-party sellers, is responsible for properly recalling hazardous items that were sold on its marketplace, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) decided on Tuesday. The CPSC says Amazon failed to adequately notify the public about more than 400,000 recalled products.

And this is where government oversight plays an important role, especially for consumer protection. Over the summer, The CPSC found the Amazon has not done a good enough job alerting its customers to product recalls. The agency went all the way to court filing a lawsuit against the retail giant.

Amazon held tight to its position that they should not be responsible for recalls associated with products sold through third-party sellers on their platform. But, the courts did not agree. Amazon is now responsible for issuing recalls.

