American Idol Texas Virtual Auditions Are Open This Week

The hit TV show American Idol has already produced some big music stars including Tyler's own Fritz Hager 3 who was a finalist last season and he is now getting ready for the inaugural Rose City Music Festival in October. Fritz got his "golden ticket" to Hollywood so who's got next in East Texas to be a star? If that's you, then get ready for your shot at superstardom!

American Idol Live Virtual Auditions Are Open This Week For Texas Residents

YouTube YouTube loading...

Season 6 of American Idol is getting ready to roll and instead of going "city to city" searching for talent (COVID and Monkeypox are still a thing), the show is now making it easier for contestants to audition from the comfort of home.

If you meet the Eligibility Requirements, you can audition for Season 6 in a variety of ways, including posting a Social Media Audition Video to your preferred platform (i.e., Instagram, Facebook, TikTok or Twitter), uploading an audition video to the American Idol Online Audition portal or virtually attending one of their “Idol Across America” video chat, virtual auditions via Zoom.

You must be 15 or older as of September 15, 2022 to audition.

Ther

So if you want to attend one of the "virtual auditions", you will need to get signed up and reserve your time slot. CLICK HERE to reserve your TEXAS audition time, auditions will be held from 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM CST according to their FAQ's but they are subject to change. Remember that you will need a computer, phone or tablet with an internet connection capable of running the Zoom software.

Good luck and we hope to see you on the show soon!

Inaugural Rose City Music Festival Lineup Townsquare Media, 101.5 KNUE, 107.3 KISSFM, MIX 93.1, Classic Rock 96.1, and Radio Texas, LIVE! with Buddy Logan, are proud to welcome the biggest, most diverse concert lineup in the history of downtown Tyler this October. This is going to be record-breaking, y'all.

2022 Rose City Airfest was Full of War Plane Excitement Hundreds of folks gathered at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport for a fantastic July 4th weekend air show.