America’s ‘Least Trusted’ Restaurant Chain Now Has 298 TX Locations

An important part of our relationships with companies is being able to trust them, perhaps it's the most important part. Most of us are more cynical these days, but there are still a few big companies many Americans would still say they trust.

Of course, on the flip side, there are many that we do not trust. You may be surprised to learn which restaurants are the least trusted, that is if we trust the people who did the survey.

What makes a brand or company trustworthy?

In a recent study by Clarify Capital that "surveyed over 1,000 Americans about their opinions about different industries and specific brands," Amazon ranked as the most trusted. This is ironic considering the government has found that they don't do enough to protect their consumers (more on that here).

The same survey found the most trusted industries in the U.S. are health care, construction, tech, and real estate. According to the survey, popular responses included:

Delivers on promises (36%).

Ask for honest reviews and feedback (36%).

Pricing transparency (35%).

Builds relationships with consumers (34%).

Consistent performance (33%).

Listens to and acts on feedback (31%).

Employee treatment transparency (30%).

Provides behind-the-scenes info about processes (29%).

Easy to use website (29%).

Pays employees well (28%).

That takes us to the “Least Trusted” Restaurant Chain in the U.S., a chain that operates nearly 300 locations here in The Lone Star State. Below are the results of their survey:

Chipotle Mexican Grill and Sonic Drive-In (18% each) were the least-trusted restaurant brands. Chipotle ranked as the lowest-trusted brand overall by baby boomer respondents. The survey also measured respondent's views about brand trustworthiness.

What are your thoughts? Do you agree or disagree with the survey findings?

