America’s Most Unhealthy Fries Are Very Popular With Texans
How much thought do you give to your French fry consumption? Most Texans have a go-to for fries whether it's Chick-fil-A, McDonald's, Whataburger, or store-bought frozen fries.
It's doubtful anyone is eating fast-food French fries for health reasons as most fries are full of fats, grease, sodium -- but they sure do taste good.
It turns out that many fries are pretty bad for us though
Delish took the time to put together a list of the most unhealthy fries in America, and they settled on 23 different French fry types -- a majority of which are found in Texas. In all honesty, some of the fries at the top of the list (most unhealthy) were ones I thought would have been closer to the bottom, and vice versa.
The most unhealthy fries on their list are from Five Guys -- the regular Five Guys Style fries. I enjoy their fries, but I always considered theirs to be slightly more healthy for whatever reason, but I was wrong.
Let's check out the the top 5 most unhealthy fries in America, and subsequently Texas, according to Delish. Which are your favorite?
- Five Guys -- Regular Five Guys Style
- Steak & Shake -- Medium French Fries
- Bojangles -- Seasoned Fries
- Smash Burger -- French Fries
- KFC -- Secret Recipe Fries
The bottom 5 on the list of the "Most Unhealthy Fries in America," (making them "the most healthy of unhealthy French fries):
- Cane's -- Crinkle Cut Fries
- Whataburger -- Medium French Fries
- Church's Chicken -- French Fries
- McDonald's -- Medium Fries
- In-N-Out -- French Fries (most 'healthy' on the unhealthy list)
Locals Share Favorite Places for French Fries in East Texas
Gallery Credit: Tara Holley