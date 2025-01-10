America’s Most Unhealthy Fries Are Very Popular With Texans

How much thought do you give to your French fry consumption? Most Texans have a go-to for fries whether it's Chick-fil-A, McDonald's, Whataburger, or store-bought frozen fries.

It's doubtful anyone is eating fast-food French fries for health reasons as most fries are full of fats, grease, sodium -- but they sure do taste good.

It turns out that many fries are pretty bad for us though

Delish took the time to put together a list of the most unhealthy fries in America, and they settled on 23 different French fry types -- a majority of which are found in Texas. In all honesty, some of the fries at the top of the list (most unhealthy) were ones I thought would have been closer to the bottom, and vice versa.

The most unhealthy fries on their list are from Five Guys -- the regular Five Guys Style fries. I enjoy their fries, but I always considered theirs to be slightly more healthy for whatever reason, but I was wrong.

Let's check out the the top 5 most unhealthy fries in America, and subsequently Texas, according to Delish. Which are your favorite?

Five Guys -- Regular Five Guys Style Steak & Shake -- Medium French Fries Bojangles -- Seasoned Fries Smash Burger -- French Fries KFC -- Secret Recipe Fries

The bottom 5 on the list of the "Most Unhealthy Fries in America," (making them "the most healthy of unhealthy French fries):

Cane's -- Crinkle Cut Fries Whataburger -- Medium French Fries Church's Chicken -- French Fries McDonald's -- Medium Fries In-N-Out -- French Fries (most 'healthy' on the unhealthy list)