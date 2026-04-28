LONGVIEW, TEXAS -- I have been utterly captivated by this video of Longview, Texas, that I ran across recently, and I wanted to share it with you. The video is just a little over ten minutes and gives us a peek into Longview's past — way back to 1939, 1940, and 1941. In my opinion, this is priceless footage.

A Glimpse of Longview Before Most of Us Were Born

The video is a series of cuts made during various events around the city of Longview. I'm not sure if I've ever seen local videos of East Texas earlier than the 50's. Thus, having the opportunity to glimpse into the everyday, candid moments of our East Texan forebears is a fascinating experience.

(Feature photo source: Screenshot from Channel: Todd Bates YouTube Video) (Feature photo source: Screenshot from Channel: Todd Bates YouTube Video) loading...

The Details That Make This Footage So Fascinating

I can't help but adore seeing the clothes, the CARS, and the smiling faces of past Longview residents enjoying their moments. In the beginning minutes of the video, you'll see the then-modern citizens of 1939 dressed in costumes from the 1800's. That's a happy irony. For a few minutes, the past doesn’t feel so far away. And then… the tone shifts.

(Feature photo source: Screenshot from Channel: Todd Bates YouTube Video) (Feature photo source: Screenshot from Channel: Todd Bates YouTube Video) loading...

A Heartbreaking Turn: The 1944 School Fire

The last stretch of video is shocking, though. It shares some moments from the Longview Campus Ward School Fire, which occurred in 1944. Obviously, some of what you'll see in the video no longer exists or has been altered to the point that it's unrecognizable. But some of these places you'll likely recognize immediately.

Do You Recognize Any of These Places?

What a captivating watch. I think you may find it as compelling as I did. Enjoy! If you have any videos of vintage East Texas you'd like to share, please send them my way. My email is tara.holley@townsquaremedia.com.

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