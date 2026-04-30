EAST TEXAS -- An East Texas bank is warning customers about yet another scam that everyone should know about. I have a feeling it's not limited to just one bank, either. I haven't confirmed that, though.

What Customers Are Seeing Right Now

Logging into my Texas Bank and Trust app on my iPhone this morning to check balances and such, I saw a note at the top of the main page that reads:

"ALERT! Fraudsters are calling/texting, saying they are from TBT. Be suspicious. DO NOT click links! DO NOT provide personal info."

Screenshot from phone, Staff Screenshot from phone, Staff loading...

Red Flags to Watch For

Messages claiming to be from your bank asking for personal info

Links telling you to “verify” or “fix” your account

Anything creating urgency or panic (“Act now!”)

Unknown phone numbers or suspicious email addresses

Requests for passwords, PINs, or security codes

Why This Warning Matters More Than Ever

As a customer, I definitely appreciate them warning us. Honestly, I've found them to be quite security-conscious about their customers' financial safety, and it's one of my favorite things about working with them. Because in 2026, we just can't be too careful.

A Growing Reality We’re All Facing

It's a shame we live in a world where we have to be so vigilant and defensive about our online activity, especially when it comes to personal data and financial information. But that's the reality.

What You Should Never Do If You Get One of These Messages

As my bank warned me this morning, no matter where you bank, please do not ever click on a link that shows up in your email, texts, or even social media messages. And never, ever give your personal info.

The Safest Way to Handle Suspicious Messages

Always contact your financial institution directly. Even if the contact you received did happen to be legitimate, which it probably isn't, your bank or institution would not at all be offended with you saying you'll call them directly (but not using the number they gave you or called from otherwise, what's the point, right?)

A Quick Thank You—and a Reminder to Share

Again, shout out to TBT for the warning. Please don't fall prey to the seemingly never-ending scams we have to contend with today. And please share this with anyone who might appreciate the heads up.

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Have you had to deal with any scams like this one here in East Texas you'd like to share with us? We'd love to help you get the word out. Send me an email at tara.holley@townsquaremedia.com.

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