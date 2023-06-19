It's hot as _______ in Texas right now, fill in the blank with the word you feel most appropriate. The word I wanna use could cost me job. Well, good news for all the vulgar-word hating folks here, an Austin, TX comedian's viral TikTok perfectly explains this heat... Without a single swear word.

"Whatever's in my mailbox can wait till Christmas," was her caption.

We've all had a day, some of us going on 22 straight, where it's basically too hot to go outside to just check the mail. Comedian Lauren Compton is all of us (minus the makeup for me) in this hilarious TikTok where she winds up up with melted mascara and a frizzy hair, before ultimately throwing in the towel and returning to her air conditioned home short of actually making it to the mailbox.

As expected, Compton's Tik ok is finding an audience with all of us sweaty-faced Texans, it's been viewed more than 11 million times and is racking up likes from people who just understand.

Here are a few of our favorite comments:

Texas Humor : "You're stronger than me, I don't even try anymore "

: "You're stronger than me, I don't even try anymore " Cheryl Forrest Spani : "Ha ha thought about visiting my children in TX and then said, nah, it can wait til Christmas."

: "Ha ha thought about visiting my children in TX and then said, nah, it can wait til Christmas." Jaymez : "I always DRIVE to my mailbox since I nearly STROKED OUT gittins er done a couple months ago."

: "I always DRIVE to my mailbox since I nearly STROKED OUT gittins er done a couple months ago." Landon Miller892 : "I live in Texas to and it really is like that"

: "I live in Texas to and it really is like that" katierippescott : "You're doing it wrong. You have to wait until the sun goes down.....better yet, get up before the sun comes up."

And just in case you want more, here are a few of Lauren's most popular videos:

Stay cool out there , Stay inside, y'all!

