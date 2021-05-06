An Australian Study Proves that Live Music Truly Makes us Happy

It's great getting to work in my dream job. Sitting in my room as a kid pretending to be the DJ as I listened to music gave me the passion for the format. To say I'm happy with my "job" is an understatement. In my twenty something year career, I've been to so many concerts I can't count them here. The current pandemic has certainly put a rain cloud over many of us because of the lack of live music. An Australian study shows that live music truly makes us happy.

The study out of Victoria’s Deakin University in Australia says that going to concerts makes life happier, also reported by consequenceofsound.net. I can't disagree with this. The study states that those who attended any sort of public music experience, small or large, had a higher satisfaction with their life.

Not only was it the musical experience but also the communal experience that made concert-goers happier. Perfect example of this, a couple of weeks ago, I was at Brisket Love in Lindale for the Red Hot Chili Peppers tribute band, Red Not Chili Peppers. Close to the end of the show, they went into Otherside, my all time favorite Red Hot Chili Peppers song. Every person in the crowd was singing at the top of their lungs, including myself, while the band performed. It was a musical moment I know I've been missing since this whole pandemic thing went down.

Getting to hear live music is always a great experience. I'm a man of many musical tastes. I've always said that I could see an Alan Jackson show followed by a Metallica show and be just as entertained.

Things are looking up as live music is coming back to Texas and other parts of the country and the world. Hears to a much happier human population as we get back to normal life.