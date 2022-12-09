An East Texas University Has Two Nationally Ranked Women Wrestlers

Congratulations Go Out To These Two Rising Stars On The Collegiate Wrestling Circuit!

You might tune into "pro wrestling" every week for the storylines and drama but the ORIGINAL wrestling of the "Greco-Roman" variety can be just as heart pounding and tense as the "scripted" version. Well right here in East Texas, one of our local HBCU's is making history while also being recognized for two of its stars climbing the rankings.

Did You Know That Jarvis Christian University Has A Women's Wrestling Program?

Local HBCU Jarvis Christian University is making history in its inaugural season as the ONLY HBCU program in America with a "Women's Wrestling Program" and two of the Jarvis women are officially ranked nationally in the 2022-23 NAIA Women’s Wrestling Coaches’ Top 20 Individual National Rankings.

191 Pound Samyra Thomas moved up to 15th place in the nation, up from 18th

The ranking was announced Thursday, December 8 and according to Jarvis wrestling coach Lance Brown, he believes the entire team of 4 will make it into the top 20.

“Our women wrestlers work extremely hard to prepare each week, “We are on the verge of breaking in to the top 20 with all of our women on the team.”

170- Pound Natalie Bryant moved in to the rankings at 20th.

Brown added that JCU received nine votes as a team toward the Team National rankings ahead of Lourdes (Ohio); Lyon (Arkansas); York (Nebraska); and Vanguard (California).

JCU Men’s & Women’s wrestling teams will be competing at Texas Wesleyan University at 6 p.m. Friday, December 9, and will travel to Wichita, Kansas, for the Friends Invitational on January 6 and 7, 2023. We wish both teams the bests of luck and continued success!

