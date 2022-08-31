An Escaped Double Murder Suspect Has Been Recaptured Thanks to The SUV He Stole

East Texans can rest easier tonight. The manhunt for escaped double murder suspect Charlie Obin Sprayberry, who escaped from jail in Cass County, TX on Monday evening, has come to an end, thanks to police officers and the SUV he stole.

According to reports, Sprayberry escaped from jail in Cass County, Texas on Monday evening at approximately 7:45 pm. It was reported that he was last seen wearing white boxer shorts and a white t-shirt. But it wasn't his boxers that did him in.

KSLA news reports that it was the vehicle he decided to steal for his big getaway that did him in. Turns out the SUV he took was equipped with OnStar. His escape was over before he even knew.

During his most recent run from justice, Sprayberry is accused of stealing a Cadillac SUV at a home between Linden and Red Hill, TX. Cass County SO was tracking the vehicle through OnStar. They notified Caddo Parish SO that he was driving on Highway 169 south of Mooringsport .. and are you ready for it .. right by a K9 training at a nearby park. Law enforcement from multiple agencies jumped into their units and gave chase, OnStar disabled the car, and Spraberry surrender. Yes, right place at the right time for the good guys. - Doug Warner KSLA

Sprayberry, 42, is from Atlanta, Texas, and according to a report, "is a person of interest in the double murder of a couple whose bodies were found in a burned RV trailer near Bivins, Texas on March 12." He was captured and arrested in Beauregard Parish in Louisiana back in March.

Cass County is located south of Texarkana and northeast of Shreveport. Atlanta, Texas is the county seat there.

Texas is Looking for These 28 Fugitives Including 1 Last Known to be in Lufkin (as of August 26, 2022) These fugitives are wanted by the Texas Department of Public Safety. The charges range from parole violations to murder, to failure to register as a sex offender and other offenses.